Dawn Kriebel, 50, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Dawn was born April 17, 1970, in K.C., MO, to John Arthur Nichols and Ruth Arlene Anderson.

Dawn married Arthur LeRoy Kriebel on July 14, 2007 at the Salem Christian Church in Weston, MO. She was of the Christian faith and volunteered with many charities, including Ed’s Posse, Bikers for Babies, Step Up for Down syndrome, and Adopt a Family.

Dawn showed her artistic talent through her drawings, and paintings. She also loved gardening, reading, and being the best “Momo” to her grandbabies, as well as the beach and her Steelers.

Dawn was preceded in death by a brother, J.R. Nichols; a nephew, J.T. Nichols; and her stepmother, Sharon Nichols. She is survived by her husband, Arthur LeRoy Kriebel; her children, Jessica Amos, Kevin (Noel) Amos, Josh Kriebel, and Alicia Kriebel; 7 grandchildren; her mother, Ruth Anderson; her father, John (Julie) Nichols; her “Dad”, Steven Dodd; her siblings, Bill (Tracy) Nichols, James (Jennifer) Dutcher, Nyree (Tony) Tabaka, Anita Dodd, and April Nichols; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda, PA for the late Dawn Kriebel of Kansas City MO, who passed away on July 12, 2020. She was the wife of native Lucinda man Art Kriebel. Dawn was also the daughter-in-law of Bonnie and the late Arthur (Lee) Kriebel and sister-in-law to Bill (Kathy) Kriebel, Terry (Don) Hartle, Kathy (Jake) Gatesman, Laurie (Dan) Ditz, and Mark (Amy) Kriebel, all from the local area.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda, with Father Joe Czarkowski presiding. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

All family and friends are invited to the celebration of life at the Antler Club in Lucinda following the service. Lunch will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Aiden’s Army.

Please RSVP to any family member listed above or tagging on Facebook by Wednesday, July 28, if you plan on joining us for the lunch.

