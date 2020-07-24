Eugene H. Wolfgang

Eugene H. “Gene” Wolfgang, 93, of Marienville, died July 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 6, 1927 in Ramseytown and was the son of the late Harry and Ruth Schrecengost Wolfgang.

Mr. Wolfgang served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He obtained the rank of Sergeant as well as receiving the Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal while serving.

On January 18, 1954 in Kane, he married the former Olive Fay Walters, she survives.

He was previously employed by Glass Bottle Blower’s Association as a Chief Electrician.

Mr. Wolfgang was of the Presbyterian faith.

His hobby was small engine repair.

In addition to his wife, Fay, he is survived by five sons, Robert and his wife, Teresa, Michael and his wife, LouAnn, Randy and his wife, Stacy, Richard and his wife, Deb, and Brian and his wife, Tammy; a daughter, Sandra Devore and her husband, Dennis; as well as twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as a son, Lee Wolfgang; a grandson, Jason Wolfgang; and four brothers, Daniel, Simon, Merle, and Jim; and a one sister, Zelda.

Interment and graveside services will be at 1PM Friday July 24, 2020 at the North Forest Cemetery, Jenks Twp., Forest County, PA with the Rev. Boyd Edmondson, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

