Featured Local Job: Certified School Psychologist

Union School District is accepting applications of candidates for a School Psychologist available at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

This position provides a full range of school psychological services to students in grades K-12+, including evaluations, screening and assessment as well as participating in instructional support team, child support team and multi-disciplinary team meetings to determine a students eligibility for special services and appropriate programming.

The candidate must have expert knowledge of the state and federal regulations governing eligibility for special education services. Applicants must possess a valid PA School Psychologist certification issued by the PA Department of Education.

Applicants who are applying for the position should send the required information to Mr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, 354 Baker Street, Suite #2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Required information: Cover Letter, Resume, PA Standard Application, copy of Certificate, Transcripts, 3 letters of recommendation, Act 34, Act 151, Act 114 and Act 168. All clearances must be within 1 year of the application date.

Applications will be reviewed starting August 7, 2020 but will be accepted until the position has been filled.

