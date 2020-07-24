Former Managing Editor of The Derrick Glen L. Mohnkern Jr. Passes Away

Glen L. Mohnkern Jr., 73, a lifelong Oil City resident, died peacefully in his home at 9 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Glen, who was born August 13, 1946, grew up in Siverly and was the son of Glenn and Ellen (Lewis) Mohnkern.

He was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High School.

While in high school, he was enrolled in the journalism class and was on the staff of the Senior Hi News for four years.

He joined The Derrick as a general assignment reporter in October 1964 and covered a variety of news beats over the next several years. He attended numerous professional seminars and institutes for reporters.

Glen was named city editor in 1971 and news editor in 1980.

He was promoted to managing editor of The Derrick in 1986 and was responsible for the overall news content for the daily paper.

Glen was adept and at ease with any assignment that would come his way in the newsroom, and he particularly looked forward to the twice-a-year election day evenings that stretched into the wee hours of the morning.

Glen, who had a lifelong keen interest in politics, would field calls a day or two before each election from local political leaders who were very interested in his insight and predictions about the key races on the ballot.

As a reporter and later an editor, Glen mentored hundreds of young journalists in The Derrick and News-Herald newsroom over the years.

Most of them kept in contact with him over the years as they took jobs at other media outlets or changed their careers, always telling their peers that they learned the trade from the best in the business.

He was well-known at the newspaper for his work ethic, his sense of humor, his insistence on accuracy and clarity, his outstanding writing skills, his loyalty to his company and staff and his deep affection for his hometown.

Glen retired in 2010 after a 46-year career with the newspaper.

Glen was a beloved figure in both his workplace and his community, and co-workers and friends alike embraced his gentle spirit and his thoughtful, kind demeanor. Well-informed, curious and humorous, he always showed a sense of grace to all who knew him.

Glen was a gifted story-teller and that talent was easily shared at various social venues that ranged from local restaurants to staff parties. He greatly enjoyed socializing with his many friends at clubs and establishments around town, and he was always happy to talk with anyone about the newspaper and the news of the day.

Bartenders, waitresses, and patrons all liked seeing Glen come through the doors as his jovial nature and personality always put the other customers in a happy mood.

He was a member of the Pulaski Club, Elks Lodge, and VFW in Oil City.

Glen, a veteran, served on active duty with the Pennsylvania National Guard.

He was a fan of local professional and collegiate sports teams, particularly the Pirates, Steelers, and Penn State, and he enjoyed attending games in Pittsburgh and State College. He also loved attending his great-nephew’s local baseball and football games.

He spent several years on the Board of Directors for the Venango County Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. His curiosity about life and learning was appealing to children and he saw the opportunities and adventures in his life so clearly through a child’s eyes.

Glen loved to travel. He vacationed with his sister and brother-in-law every year in South Florida and after his retirement he spent a couple months each year with them in Ft. Lauderdale in the winter. As the result of his many trips to Florida through the years, Glen experienced some of his favorite trips to the Florida Keys & Key West — and also to the Disney & Universal parks in Orlando. Glen also took trips to NYC, Toronto, and Las Vegas. He traveled solo to many destinations including Chicago, Washington, DC., several New England states, and the Black Hills/Mount Rushmore. More recently, he went on his ‘dream’ Alaskan cruise and to Australia with his nephew-in-law, Christopher Whitcomb.

Glen was an avid professional theater goer and a 50’s and 60’s music enthusiast. He saw dozens of Broadway shows and for many years was a season subscriber to the Pittsburgh Broadway Series. His extensive personal library was a testament to his love of music, literature, and entertainment. He loved spending time with family and friends enjoying a meal and a social beverage.

He grew up surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and was especially close to his sister, Rona Jean, and brother in law, Conrad, his niece Marti and her husband Chris, his niece Carol, and her husband Jeff, and his great nephew Julian. He was very proud to be known by his family as “Uncle Joe”.

Glen is survived by his sister, Rona Jean Reisinger and husband, Conrad, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, his niece, Carol Brown, her husband, Jeff, their son, Julian of Oil City, and his nephew-in-law, Christopher Whitcomb of Tampa, FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Marti Whitcomb.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00-3:00 P.M. and again from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Private Funeral Services will be held on Monday in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery.

His family wishes to thank the staff of Asera Hospice Service and his special private caregivers Teresa, Jamie, & Madi.

Donations in memory of Glen may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 282, Oil City, PA 16301. Please put “Glen Mohnkern memorial” in the memo line.

