John Paul “Jiggs” Gruber Jr, age 88, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Huddleston, Virginia, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Formerly of Shippenville, Jiggs was born on October 13, 1931, to John Paul Gruber Sr. and Cornelia Whitehill Gruber.

In 1949, Jiggs graduated from Shippenville High School. He then attended Clarion State College and Penn State University.

Jiggs married Lois Irene Zarosky on September 17, 1955. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage together until the time of her death. He later married Roberta Silves Hartzell on July 6, 2002, and together they enjoyed an active full 18 years of marriage.

Jiggs loved people. During his life, Jiggs was involved in many organizations. He earned his Eagle Scout Award with 3 palms, was a Past Master of the Clarion Masonic Lodge, a 33rd Degree Mason of the Coudersport Consistory, a Shriner, and a member of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the Prosperity Grange and the Pomona Grange. He was member of the Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Shippenville, the Trinity Ecumenical Parish of Virginia, and the St. Mark’s Cemetery Association. He was a dedicated volunteer driver for the past 10 years for “Bedford Ride” in Bedford VA.

Jiggs spent the majority of his life on the family farm in Clarion County. He often referred to himself as a “Jack-of-all-trades and master-of-none”. He had a deep interest in family history, a love of driving fast and green (John Deere green) and was a dedicated family man filled with patience and love. He was full of life, with an amazing personality and a strong faith in the Lord. Jiggs would always have a story or joke or song to share to brighten someone’s day. He loved singing “Johnny Cash” on karaoke night.

In addition to his wife, Roberta, Jiggs is survived by his 5 children: Becky Bowser and her husband, Pete, Libby Daugherty and her husband Steve, John Gruber and his wife, Deb, Gretchen Frye and her husband Ed, and Kate Schoeppner and her husband Craig; 10 grandchildren: Sarah Bowser, J.P. Gruber IV, Jesse Hughes (Jamie), Brian Bowser, Bruce Daugherty (Billie), Julia Frye, Jacob Frye, Broc Schoeppner, Carla Schoeppner, and Jaclyn Frye; and 4 great-grandchildren: Cecelia, Case, Hazel Irene, and Baby Daugherty on the way, and a sister, Joanne Gruber Duxstead. He was also survived by 4 step-children: Brenda Meier and her husband Mike, Linda Dewoody and her husband Tim, Wanda Hartzell, and Bruce Hartzell and his wife Donna; 6 step-grandchildren: Melinda Shaughnessy (Cullen), Krista Kroeger (Tanner), Maria Milkowski (Karl), Jaime Porter (Scott), Justin Hartzell and Jessica Hartzell; and 6 step-great grandchildren: Isabella, Grace, Lukas, Quinn, Carson and Hudson.

Along with his wife, Lois, he was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Connie Gruber, and a brother, Doug.

A memorial service will be held in Virginia on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Blackwater Room at Mariners Landing, Huddleston, VA.

Private family visitation will be held at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. in Knox.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Masonic Funeral Service followed by a graveside memorial service at 2 p.m. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the Saint Mark’s Cemetery, 539 Saint Mark Road, Knox.

Wearing a face mask is strongly suggested to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, VA 24121 or the St. Mark’s Cemetery Association, c/o Beverly Hartzell, 1694 Horsecreek Road, Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to Jigg’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

