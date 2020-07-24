Mary Louise (Troutman) Steele

Mary Louise Steele, 72, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born December 10, 1947 to Merle E. and Helen (Good) Troutman in Rural Valley.

Mary attended the One Life Church in Punxsutawney and formerly was a member of the Woodland Ave. United Methodist Church.

She held many careers throughout her life. She was the manager of Cabarrus City Schools Cafeteria in Concord North Carolina before moving to Punxsutawney, where she worked at Jamesway and First Commonwealth Bank. Mary’s passion was devoting her time to her community through the Groundhog Festival for over 30 years. She was instrumental in establishing the Groundhog Souvenir Shop, which became so successful it merged with the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce. She volunteered for numerous organizations including the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. Mary became so involved volunteering she was awarded the Jefferson County Volunteer of the Year in 2004-2005 for the American Cancer Society. She was again recognized by the American Cancer Society for the largest percentage increase in daffodil sales at that time.

Mary loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, watching sports, and going to casinos.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger L. Steele, of Punxsutawney; a daughter, Teresa M. Neal and husband Keith of Anita; a son, Eric S. Steele and wife Jackie, DeLancey; three grandchildren, Dylan Steele of Detroit, Kyle Neal, Anita, and grandma’s sunshine Leila Jo Steele, DeLancey; and two sisters, Diana Buffone, Dayton, Arlene Troutman, Rural Valley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Darlene Troutman.

Friends will be received on Saturday from 4-7 PM on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave. Punxsutawney, PA. Friends will also be received from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home on Sunday with Rev. Guy Smith officiating.

Interment will be in Mahoning United Presbyterian Cemetery, Marchand.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lisa’s Lady Bugs, PO. Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

