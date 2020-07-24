Pa. Dept. of Health: More Than 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 24, that there are 1,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 105,571 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 198 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 227 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 17 and July 23 is 151,858 with 5,912 positive cases. There were 25,602 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 736 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 89 on ventilators and seven on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,101 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 999,377 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 24, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/24/20 – 1,213

7/23/20 – 962

7/22/20 – 631

7/21/20 – 1,027

7/20/20 – 711

7/19/20 – 786

7/18/20 – 763

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 134 4 138 6 Butler 519 16 535 14 Clarion 71 0 71 2 Clearfield 107 3 110 0 Crawford 114 3 117 1 Elk 38 0 38 2 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 186 7 193 6 Jefferson 48 0 48 1 McKean 26 0 26 1 Mercer 282 7 289 9 Venango 53 0 53 0 Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date