Pa. Dept. of Health: More Than 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, July 24, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 24, that there are 1,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 105,571 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 198 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 227 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 17 and July 23 is 151,858 with 5,912 positive cases. There were 25,602 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 736 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 89 on ventilators and seven on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,101 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 999,377 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 24, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/24/20 – 1,213
7/23/20 – 962
7/22/20 – 631
7/21/20 – 1,027
7/20/20 – 711
7/19/20 – 786
7/18/20 – 763

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 134 4 138 6
Butler 519 16 535 14
Clarion 71 0 71 2
Clearfield 107 3 110 0
Crawford 114 3 117 1
Elk 38 0 38 2
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 186 7 193 6
Jefferson 48 0 48 1
McKean 26 0 26 1
Mercer 282 7 289 9
Venango 53 0 53 0
Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 441 7345
Allegheny 7015 96292
Armstrong 138 3321
Beaver 1084 9916
Bedford 112 2361
Berks 4977 26538
Blair 165 8833
Bradford 72 4647
Bucks 6614 51036
Butler 535 10646
Cambria 205 12861
Cameron 5 319
Carbon 342 5873
Centre 306 7465
Chester 4532 39443
Clarion 71 1625
Clearfield 110 3433
Clinton 107 2166
Columbia 445 4414
Crawford 117 4446
Cumberland 1090 16005
Dauphin 2499 24060
Delaware 8140 52750
Elk 38 1616
Erie 838 15883
Fayette 301 7782
Forest 7 433
Franklin 1176 11385
Fulton 20 699
Greene 94 2229
Huntingdon 276 2671
Indiana 193 4834
Jefferson 48 1835
Juniata 122 1229
Lackawanna 1845 16452
Lancaster 5228 42939
Lawrence 272 4293
Lebanon 1533 11396
Lehigh 4624 34097
Luzerne 3107 26890
Lycoming 290 6981
McKean 26 2807
Mercer 289 6578
Mifflin 87 3698
Monroe 1539 14115
Montgomery 9385 79630
Montour 87 5626
Northampton 3703 32095
Northumberland 375 5537
Perry 105 2290
Philadelphia 24630 147956
Pike 519 3897
Potter 20 696
Schuylkill 835 10742
Snyder 86 1294
Somerset 106 5125
Sullivan 10 255
Susquehanna 203 2504
Tioga 34 1806
Union 116 4588
Venango 53 2465
Warren 14 1286
Washington 637 13201
Wayne 151 3381
Westmoreland 1252 26377
Wyoming 56 1560
York 2119 30429

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,991 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,737 cases among employees, for a total of 22,728 at 813 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,844 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,827 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


