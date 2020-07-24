Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Phil Frese Inaugurated as Clarion Rotary President, Officers, Board Members Named

Friday, July 24, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

6385A08F-0169-44E2-9219-6ADDAE1DE059_1_201_aCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Phil Frese was installed as the 2020-21 Clarion Rotary President on Monday night. Other officers include President-Elect, Tom Spence; Treasurer, Scott Burns; Secretary, Jamie Lefever; and Past President Amanda Hepinger.

Board members for the 2020-21 year also include Mary Louise Logue, Rick Tote, Alexis Burns, Crystal Jewel, Bill Hearst, Casey O’Toole, Tracy Becker, and Matt Lerch.

Rotary is the world’s premier international humanitarian service organization. Rotary is a diverse global network of community, business, and professional leaders who address relevant social causes to change lives and build goodwill and peace at home and abroad.

For more information, contact any Clarion Rotarian or go to clarionrotary.org.

Clarion Rotary Group photo by Adam Myers Photography.

