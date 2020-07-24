Police: Woman Cuts Man With Box Cutter During Domestic Scuffle Involving Curtains Set on Fire

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man and a Jefferson County woman are facing criminal charges related to a domestic assault incident involving curtains that were set on fire.

Court documents indicate the DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jeremy Todd Lewis, of Rimersburg, and 25-year-old Whitney Elizabeth Baxter, of Brockway.

According to a criminal complaint, at 6:02 a.m. on July 22, DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Olivio Drive in Snyder Township, Jefferson County, for a report of an active domestic incident.

At the scene, police spoke to the two individuals involved, Jeremy Todd Lewis and Whitney Elizabeth Baxter.

According to the complaint, Lewis reported he was eating breakfast when Baxter “went off” and began yelling while holding a machete. Lewis stated that during the argument, he “accidentally caught the curtain on fire.” Then, while attempting to take the curtains outside, Lewis reported that Baxter had a box cutter and would not let him past her. He said Baxter then began cutting him with the box cutter on the right side of his back and right leg. He told police he then shoved Baxter out of the way, causing her to fall over garbage.

Baxter told police she kicked Lewis out of the house the previous day, but woke up and found him there in the morning. She reported that she then confronted him about being abusive and told him to get out. She told police that Lewis then pushed her and grabbed her by the throat, and when she called the police, Baxter set the curtains on fire, threw her to the ground, and left the house, according to the complaint.

Lewis had cuts/scratches on his lower back and right leg, and Baxter had cuts/scratches on her neck and lower left back, the complaint states.

Lewis and Baxter were both arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 1:30 p.m. on July 22.

Lewis faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Baxter faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both defendants remain free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on September 30, with Judge Inzana presiding.

