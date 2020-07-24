Say What?!: Ohio Zoo Searching for Red Panda After Apparent Escape

COLUMBUS, Oh. – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio said personnel are searching the grounds and surrounding area for a red panda that apparently escaped from her enclosure.

The zoo said the 2-year-old female red panda, Kora, was confirmed to be in her habitat Tuesday night, but was discovered missing Wednesday. Officials speculated the storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning may have caused tree branches to bend, giving Kora a route for escape.

