Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: UFP Industries in Parker to Hold Job Fair on July 30

Friday, July 24, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

UFP-Job-Fair1You are so ready to get back to work! That’s exactly what UFP Industries wanted to hear.

UFP Parker, LLC will be hosting a COVID compliant job fair on Thursday, July 30, from noon to 6:00 p.m. at 116 North River Avenue in Parker. (just off the Parker bridge)

Morning and afternoon shifts are available for general labor; mill positions; lumber stacking; and positions in the truss, pallet and crate construction departments.

No experience is necessary.

You must be at least 18 years of age and bring a valid driver’s license.

At Universal Forest Products Industries – they work hard; they play hard. AND, at the end of the day, they’re not just coworkers; they’re more like family.

Make plans to attend the UFP Parker job fair.

If you can’t make the job fair, or you want to apply today, go to ufpi.com/careers

UFP Industries is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

