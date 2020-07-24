Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: UFP Industries in Parker to Hold Job Fair on July 30
You are so ready to get back to work! That’s exactly what UFP Industries wanted to hear.
UFP Parker, LLC will be hosting a COVID compliant job fair on Thursday, July 30, from noon to 6:00 p.m. at 116 North River Avenue in Parker. (just off the Parker bridge)
Morning and afternoon shifts are available for general labor; mill positions; lumber stacking; and positions in the truss, pallet and crate construction departments.
No experience is necessary.
You must be at least 18 years of age and bring a valid driver’s license.
At Universal Forest Products Industries – they work hard; they play hard. AND, at the end of the day, they’re not just coworkers; they’re more like family.
Make plans to attend the UFP Parker job fair.
If you can’t make the job fair, or you want to apply today, go to ufpi.com/careers
UFP Industries is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
