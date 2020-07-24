State Police Investigating Theft of Vehicle from Eat’n Park in Clarion

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the recent theft of a vehicle in Monroe Township.

According to police, around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, a vehicle was stolen from the Clarion Eat’n Park restaurant on State Route 68 and Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The missing vehicle is a silver/aluminum 2004 Pontiac Grand Am (pictured above) belonging to a 20-year-old male victim from Ellwood City.

