Shippenville Man Escapes Injury After His Truck Shears Utility Pole in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the detail of a crash where a truck sheared off a utility pole in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:02 a.m. on July 17, on US 322 near Shofestall Road in Clarion Township.

Police say 20-year-old Jacob A. Burns, of Shippenville, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet CK 3500, traveling east on US 322, when he left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, shearing the pole in half.

The vehicle then traveled approximately 100 yards through a residential yard before coming to a final rest.

Burns was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Burns was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.