Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Shippenville Man Escapes Injury After His Truck Shears Utility Pole in Clarion Township

Friday, July 24, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the detail of a crash where a truck sheared off a utility pole in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:02 a.m. on July 17, on US 322 near Shofestall Road in Clarion Township.

Police say 20-year-old Jacob A. Burns, of Shippenville, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet CK 3500, traveling east on US 322, when he left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, shearing the pole in half.

The vehicle then traveled approximately 100 yards through a residential yard before coming to a final rest.

Burns was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Burns was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.