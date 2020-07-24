Vehicle Blows Tire, Crashes on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that recently occurred on Interstate 80 when a vehicle blew a tire and spun out on the highway.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:50 p.m. on July 16, on Interstate 80 eastbound in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 58-year-old Ibrahim Elmosleh, of Columbus, Ohio, was operating a 2010 Cadillac SRX, traveling east on Interstate 80 near the 48.8 mile marker, when the vehicle’s rear tire blew out, causing it to spin out of control.

The vehicle then struck the guide rail on the right side of the roadway, which caused it to spin and strike the guide rail a second time. It came to a final rest after the driver regained control and pulled off on the right shoulder of the highway.

Elmosleh and his passengers, identified as 45-year-old Abir Elmosleh, of Dublin, Ohio, 19-year-old Farah I. Elmosleh, of Dublin, Ohio, and a 10-year-old male juvenile from Dublin, Ohio, were all using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.