Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Vehicle Blows Tire, Crashes on I-80 in Richland Township

Friday, July 24, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that recently occurred on Interstate 80 when a vehicle blew a tire and spun out on the highway.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:50 p.m. on July 16, on Interstate 80 eastbound in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 58-year-old Ibrahim Elmosleh, of Columbus, Ohio, was operating a 2010 Cadillac SRX, traveling east on Interstate 80 near the 48.8 mile marker, when the vehicle’s rear tire blew out, causing it to spin out of control.

The vehicle then struck the guide rail on the right side of the roadway, which caused it to spin and strike the guide rail a second time. It came to a final rest after the driver regained control and pulled off on the right shoulder of the highway.

Elmosleh and his passengers, identified as 45-year-old Abir Elmosleh, of Dublin, Ohio, 19-year-old Farah I. Elmosleh, of Dublin, Ohio, and a 10-year-old male juvenile from Dublin, Ohio, were all using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.