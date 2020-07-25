A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers likely after 5am. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

