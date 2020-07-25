Charges Filed After Infant Found Next to Drug Paraphernalia at Overdose Scene

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment charges have been filed against an Oil City woman who was found unresponsive, suffering an overdose, with drug paraphernalia sitting out next to her infant child.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Alexis J. Yashinski.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:47 a.m. on July 24, Oil City Police were dispatched to a residence on Glenview Avenue for a report of a 26-year-old female overdosing.

According to the complaint, police located Alexis Yashinski on the second-floor hallway unresponsive with paramedics providing aid.

The complaint states that at the scene, the officers noticed five used stamp bags, a used needle, a burnt spoon, and a torch lighter all in plain view on top of a nearby bedroom, approximately two feet away from where Yashinski’s four-month-old child was still in a swing.

According to the complaint, the caller who reported the overdose told police he found Yashinski in the bedroom on the floor by the bed and flipped her over and moved her to the hallway.

Yashinski was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:00 p.m. on July 24, on the following charge:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

She is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on September 9, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

