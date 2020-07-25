Charles Junior “Peanuts” Copenhaver, 93, of Hawthorn, died early Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born on February 14, 1927 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Charles Robert and Goldie Gertrude (Troup) Copenhaver.

He was married on July 12, 1952 to Pearl L. (Barlett) and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2005.

Peanuts served his country with the United States Marines from February 13, 1945 to February 12, 1949 and in the reserves until May 8, 1953. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and served overseas in Japan. He worked construction, operating heavy equipment.

He belonged to the Local 66 Operating Engineers. He was a life member of the Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club and Hawthorn Area Fire Department, a member of the Hawthorn Lion’s Club, and a member of the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion.

He is survived by three children, Von A. Copenhaver (Chrystal) of Templeton, Jody A. Smith (Bobby) of Hawthorn, and Deby L. Males (Randy) of New Bethlehem; ten grandchildren, Christopher Copenhaver (Carol), Tucker Copenhaver, Annie Barnett (Jason), Alison Cramer (Shawn), Shannon Clouse (Alan), Alicia Reitz (Jeremy), Andrew Smith, Amanda Males (Mike Bish), Randy “Buck” Males, and Lucas Males; and twenty five great- grandchildren, Bryn, Ryan, Addison, Sterling, Brennah, Rhiannon, Lennon, Lilli, Nolan, Kale, Emelia, Hunter, Addison, Parker, Presley, Claire, Mason, Owen, Iris, Manny, Livy, Bridger, Cierah, Dalton and Cole.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Copenhaver and Carl Robert Copenhaver.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant, Pa. 16223. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Oakland Church of God with Pastor Doug Henry officiating. Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade. Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery in Hawthorn, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

