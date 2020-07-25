Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lobster Bisque

Enjoy this comforting bisque with a piece of garlic bread!

Ingredients

2 live lobsters (about 1 pound each)

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped



1 medium onion, chopped3 tablespoons butter2 tablespoons tomato paste2 garlic cloves, minced3/4 cup white wine or sherry1 carton (32 ounces) seafood stock2/3 cup uncooked long grain rice2 cups heavy whipping cream1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme1-1/2 teaspoons salt1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepperMinced fresh parsley, optional

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, add 2 inches of water; bring to a rolling boil. Add lobsters, cover, and steam for 8 minutes. Remove lobsters, reserving liquid. When cool enough to handle, remove meat from claws and tail, reserving any juices; refrigerate meat and juices.

-In the same Dutch oven, cook carrots and onion in butter over medium-high heat until tender, 5-8 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and cook until it starts to caramelize, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in wine and simmer until reduced by half. Add lobster shells, bodies, reserved cooking liquid, reserved lobster juices and stock. Bring mixture to a simmer; cook 1 hour. Strain mixture, pressing to extract as much liquid as possible; discard shells and solids.

-Return liquid to Dutch oven. Add rice and cook until extremely soft, 25-30 minutes. Puree in a blender until smooth. Add cream, thyme, salt and pepper. Bring mixture to very low simmer; add reserved lobster meat and cook until heated through. If desired, sprinkle with additional black pepper and parsley.

