Donald Harold Slagle, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home.

Born August 14, 1940, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Harold Bernard and Leona Mae Bruner Slagle.

Donald spent many days at the race shop with Bobby Whitling and the “7W Race Team.” He traveled to as many races as he could and spent many days down at the Tri-City Speedway; he was known as the team’s biggest supporter.

His favorite morning routine of going to the Log Cabin, Red Express, and then Spanky’s was as predictable as the sun rising. In his downtime, he enjoyed sitting in the front of his house watching cars and waving to passing people.

He also coached little league baseball and even joined a 55+ baseball league in his later years.

In June of 1967, Donald married the love of his life, the former Rosemary White, who survives. They celebrated 53 years of marriage together.

Surviving are three children, a son, Steven and wife Kristin, and their children, Ty, Emma, and Steven, and twins Heidi and David; Heidi and her children Kylie and Trevor, and Heidi’s significant other, Joe; and son, David and wife Barb, and their children, Parker and Kyra. He was blessed with seven total grandchildren, mentioned above and two great grandchildren, Mya and Ashton, along with his faithful companion, his dog, Mojo.

Also surviving is son in law, Mark Hicks, who spent many days caring for Donald during his final months; Trevor’s girlfriend, Clare Davison, who is a nursing student and was a loving, hands on continual helper for Donald’s care; Donald’s sister, Ginger Neidich and Norm; and his sister and brothers-in-law, Gretchen and Rodney Rankin and Gail and Chris Rowland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Charles Slagle, and a sister, Nancy Blyler.

Per Donald’s request, a private memorial service will be held at a future date.

The family would like to offer a special thanks for VNA Hospice, especially the nurses, Elizabeth and Amy, and the in home care ladies for all the loving attention they gave Donald.

Memorials may be made, if desired, in Donald’s name to VNA Hospice or to the Children’s Hospital.

