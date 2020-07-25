Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Colony Homes
Colony Factory Crafted Homes in Shippenville, PA has multiple job openings in both the main plant and the drywall plant.
Vacant positions in the drywall plant:
- Carpet Installation
- Molding
Vacant positions in the main plant:
- Maintenance Technician
- Electrician
- Molding
Work Schedule:
5 days per week: Monday – Friday; 8 hours per day: 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; 1/2 hour unpaid lunch, (2) 10 minute breaks, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.; possible overtime as required.
Qualifications:
- 18+ years of age
- High School Diploma/GED
- Motivated worker
- Previous experience/training
- Some onsite training available
- Ability to pass pre-employment drug screening/physical
- Must complete probationary period
Applicants interested in positions at the drywall plant should contact John Renwick, applicants interested in positions at the main plant should contact Jamey Lee.
Both can be reached by calling (814) 226-9590, or by mailing resumes to John/Jamey’s attention at:
20510 Paint Blvd
Shippenville, PA 16254
Resumes can also be e-mailed to searley@colony-homes.com
