Joanne A. McCann, 77, of Butler and New Bethlehem, died early Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on February 19, 1943 in New Bethlehem (Porter Township), Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Dorothy E. (Mohney) McDonald.

She was married on June 2, 1961 to David R. McCann. She attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem and was active in Missions of Love at the church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David R. McCann; four children, Rick McCann of Penn Township, Doug McCann and his wife, Lori of Butler, Jim McCann and his wife, Cheryl of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Jennifer Kosar and her husband, Bob of Renfrew; five grandchildren, Nicole McCann, Jena McCann, Conor McCann, Rhiannon Kosar, and Ryan McCann; a brother, George McDonald and his wife, Sharyn of Florida; a sister-in-law, Joyce McDonald of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, J. Paul McDonald.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.

Interment will be in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God Benevolence Fund, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to Joanne’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.