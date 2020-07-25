Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Organizers of Canceled Applefest Say Following COVID-19 Guidelines Not Possible

Saturday, July 25, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

franklin-newFRANKLIN, Pa. – The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Applefest Core Committee have voted unanimously to cancel this year’s Applefest, which was scheduled for October 2, 3 & 4, 2020.

This decision was reached after much discussion with the safety of our residents and our visitors as the top priority.

“Realizing how popular and vital Applefest is for our area, we explored many alternatives,” said Jodi Lewis, Executive Director, Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce. “We concluded that it was not possible to host our festival and follow the current Covid-19 guidelines.”

“While very disappointed to take this action, we believe that canceling Applefest #38 is the best decision for the health and safety of our communities, our business owners, our vendors, and all who attend our festival.”

While still in the planning phase, the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Town Spectacular on October 2, 3, and 4. This will be a showcase of our businesses and our region.

“We are excited about the potential of this virtual event and look forward to sharing our new plans,” said Lewis.

Additional details will be released at a later date.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.