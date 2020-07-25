Organizers of Canceled Applefest Say Following COVID-19 Guidelines Not Possible

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Applefest Core Committee have voted unanimously to cancel this year’s Applefest, which was scheduled for October 2, 3 & 4, 2020.

This decision was reached after much discussion with the safety of our residents and our visitors as the top priority.

“Realizing how popular and vital Applefest is for our area, we explored many alternatives,” said Jodi Lewis, Executive Director, Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce. “We concluded that it was not possible to host our festival and follow the current Covid-19 guidelines.”

“While very disappointed to take this action, we believe that canceling Applefest #38 is the best decision for the health and safety of our communities, our business owners, our vendors, and all who attend our festival.”

While still in the planning phase, the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Town Spectacular on October 2, 3, and 4. This will be a showcase of our businesses and our region.

“We are excited about the potential of this virtual event and look forward to sharing our new plans,” said Lewis.

Additional details will be released at a later date.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.