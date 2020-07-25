Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: New Peace Park in Tionesta

TIONESTA, Pa. – Lighthouse Island in Tionesta is best known for the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse which is Pennsylvania’s only inland working lighthouse.

(Photos by Julia McCray)

It towers 7 stories or an impressive 55 feet and has a 16 feet diameter. The lighthouse is located at the confluence of Tionesta Creek and Allegheny River. The 23-acre Lighthouse island is open to public use, offers a boat launch, fishing pier, one-mile walk/bike trail, and now several new attractions in the newly constructed Peace Park.

The park features a Freedom Cross, Veterans Memorial, Statue of Liberty, a chapel, and replica timber crib dam.

The entrance to the Lighthouse Island Peace Park welcomes visitors with beautiful sign featuring a dove with an olive branch, along with Prince of Peace and Angel of Love statues, as well as two angels promoting the messages of hope and joy.

The newly erected Cross of Freedom is a heraldic two-barred cross, consisting of a vertical line crossed by two shorter horizontal bars known as the Cross of Lorraine (French: Croix de Lorraine). The new Statue of Liberty stands proudly along the Allegheny River as a symbol of freedom for all. The Veterans Memorial is honor of all branches of the U.S. military and all who served America.

The chapel offers a peaceful place for reflection and prayer. It will undoubtedly be a popular location for wedding, prom, and family photos, as well. Finally, there is a replica of scale model of 1893 Timber Crib Dam when timber and the river were king at the southern end of the island along the trail.

The next time you are in Forest County take a few minutes to explore Lighthouse Island and nearby Tionesta Market Village. The Tionesta Fish Hatchery also offers free daily tours.

