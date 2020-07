State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Continues Compliance Checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 1,804 licensed liquor establishments from Wednesday, July 22, through Thursday, July 23, to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 42 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement | July 22-23, 2020

ENFORCEMENT OFFICE TOTAL LICENSEE CHECKS WARNINGS RELATED TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS NOTICES OF VIOLATION RELATED TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS 1-Philadelphia 532 3 0 2-Wilkes-Barre 190 1 0 3-Harrisburg 46 4 0 4-Pittsburgh 496 11 0 5-Altoona 72 6 0 6-Williamsport 61 3 0 7-Punxsutawney 65 1 0 8-Erie 57 6 0 9-Allentown 285 7 0 TOTALS 1,804 42 0

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal. More information is available on the enforcement page of the state police COVID-19 portal.

Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form.

