Area Youth Experience Fun, Friendships & A Sense of Normalcy at YMCA Summer Day Camp

CRANBERRY, Pa. – Local youth are enjoying fun in the the great outdoors this summer while at YMCA Summer Day Camp. Kids are actively engaged in normal activity despite the pandemic lingering in the world around them.

If it were not for the children and counselors wearing masks during certain activities, most would never know there was something going on in the world outside of Cranberry, PA.

“We’re lucky to have this program for school-age kids. Parents are so thankful to have a robust program that allows their children to be active, be outside and try new things daily,” said Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care at the Clarion County YMCA.

It’s true, things don’t look exactly the same as before at YMCA Camp Coffman. Additional camp counselors have been hired to keep group sizes small. YMCA Program Directors have been spending several days a week at Camp Coffman, helping run the program since there are fewer programs at the YMCA. Cleaning has been increased and children are given plenty of time to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

The YMCA is adhering to all CDC guidelines. Children wear masks on the bus and during activities where they cannot be socially distanced, but kids have plenty of time to be themselves and enjoy physical activity while not wearing masks. Any child who is unable to wear a mask can attend the camp with a waiver provided through the Department of Human Services.

The YMCA Summer Day Camp program for ages six to 12 may seem like child care to some but has become so much more. The YMCA is providing really unique learning experiences for the children during what could be a very stressful time in their lives.

“We’re providing a safe place to learn, grow, socialize and have fun,” said Director Jennifer Cooper. “Children need to be outside in the fresh air, enjoying nature, learning new things and socializing with one another in an electronics-free environment, and we provide that, five days a week, all summer long.”

The YMCA provides hands-on experiences with all kinds of outdoor activities including fishing, boating, horseback riding, hiking, swimming, zip lining, climbing, archery, air rifle and field games. Field trips are held every Friday.

Registration for YMCA Summer Day Camp is open for youth ages six to 12 through the Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA. Theme weeks provide fun, new adventures each week.

Upcoming 2020 Camp Coffman Theme Weeks Include:

Week 9 – July 27 – 31 – AQUAPALOOZA Ready…Set…Let’s get wet! Join in on a water balloon toss, water relay games, or fun in the sprinklers. Get creative with water color painting. We can’t wait for the “anything floats” day when we experiment with what floats or sinks. Don’t float away before joining our Aquapalooza. Week 10 – August 3 – 7 – FULL STEAM AHEAD Explore your architectural and engineering potential along with some creativity when you participate in a variety of STEAM activities. We have the blueprint for your summer camp success. You’ll enjoy activities such as paper airplane construction, bridge building, structure design, and so much more. Week 11 – August 10 – 14 – BLAST FROM THE PAST Soar through the ages with music, dance and activities. Dress in your favorite 70s peace and love outfits, rock out in the 80s, and let’s go grunge in the 90s. Week 12 – August 17 – 21 – Spirit Week “The Y’s Got Talent” Let your inner performer shine at Camp Coffman. Find your moment in the spotlight and shine bright. We will have a lip sync challenge, and a dance-off, plus improve skits and a talent show. Field trips are held every Friday. This year, despite the pandemic, trips have been just as exciting. Camp Coffman is located at 4072 Camp Coffman Road, Cranberry, Pa. Registration forms are available at www.campcoffman.com/summer-day-camp. Children are grouped by age and will make friends and create lifelong memories under the direction of awesome camp counselors who care about them and believe in their potential. The Summer Day Camp program begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. Extended care is available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Transportation is provided from the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Summer Day Camp fees are comparable to child care costs. YMCA Members pay just $121.00 for a five-day week or $95.00 for a three-day week. Non-member fees are $148.00 for a five-day week and $120.00 for a three-day week. Financial aid is available based on income. Extended care and transportation are included in the weekly fee. For more information on events and programs held at Camp Coffman follow YMCA Camp Coffman on Facebook and Camp Coffman on Instagram. Camp Coffman is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and Younger Days Child Care. About the YMCA For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook. The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman. Hours The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and closed Sundays through Labor Day. (Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman) Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

