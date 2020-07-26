A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 11pm, then showers likely after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

