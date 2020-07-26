Cases Move Forward Against Two Area Women Accused of Stealing Over $15K of Items From Home, Threatening to Kill Man’s Family

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Cases against two area women accused of stealing over $15,000.00 of items from a residence and threatening to kill a man’s family moved forward in court last week.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Kaila Rae Rose Sloan, of Oil City, and 24-year-old Keshia Dora Shetler, of Shippenville, stood for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, July 21, in Clarion County Central Court.

The following charges against Sloan were waived for court:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1



– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

The charges were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The following charges against Shetler were withdrawn:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

A second degree felony charge of Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure against Shetler was waived for court and transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

She remains free on $40,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a burglary that occurred in Richland Township, Clarion County, in January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:00 a.m. on January 15, Kaila Rae Rose Sloan and Keshia Dora Shetler drove into the driveway of a residence on State Route 478 in Richland Township. Sloan and Shetler then walked to the side door of the residence, pushed it open, and gained entry to the residence without permission.

Inside the residence, the defendants located a diamond engagement ring and then continued to a bedroom where a male victim was sleeping. They also located and took various electronic items including a Dell laptop, and Xbox One, a PS4, and an iPad, valued at a total of approximately $15,250.00, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the defendants then woke up the male victim and threatened to come back with other people and kill his entire family. Then, they took the stolen items and exited the residence.

Shetler was arraigned on the charges on February 13.

Sloan was arraigned on the charges on July 10.

Court documents indicate that Sloan has a criminal history involving drugs and burglary. She was apprehended on January 19 after escaping from Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center where she was serving time for Possession with Intent to Deliver.

According to court documents, Shetler has several cases pending in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas. She is scheduled for a criminal conference with Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh on August 5 on a theft charge related to a case from October 2019. She is also scheduled for special plea hearings in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on three drug cases on September 9.

RELATED:

Shippenville Woman Accused of Check Fraud Waives Hearing

Shippenville Woman Accused of Check Fraud

Area Man Held for Court on Meth Charges

Area Man Jailed on Meth Charges

Shippenville Woman Busted for Selling Heroin, Meth Waives Hearing

CNET Busts Shippenville Woman for Selling Heroin, Meth

Two Oil City Women Swallow Meth During Arrest

Oil City Woman Caught with Meth, Heroin, Pills

Oil City Man, Woman Charged With Burglary After Suspect Drops Stolen Credit Card

Venango County Court of Common Pleas – Kaila Rae Rose Sloan

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.