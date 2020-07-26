Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Charges Filed Against Sewickley Teens Accused of Stealing, Damaging Signs in Beaver Township

Sunday, July 26, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two teens are facing criminal charges after being caught in possession of a stolen stop sign and reportedly admitting to damaging another sign.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges on Thursday, July 23, against 18-year-old Samuel John Marriner and 19-year-old Jared Wesley Dauer, both of Sewickley.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 13, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Timberwolf Run in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of criminal mischief.

Police spoke to the manager of an area campground who reported that a UTV was seen driving to a lot in the campground with a stop sign and post in the back of it.

Police then traveled to the lot in question and spoke to the occupants there.

The complaint notes the troopers observed the stop sign and post laying on the ground next to the camp door.

According to the complaint, Jared Dauer told police that around 11:00 p.m., he and Samuel Marriner were bored, so they went riding around in the UTV and removed the stop sign at the intersection of Wentling’s Corners and Dearolph Road.

Dauer stated they “thought it would be funny” to bring it back to the campsite. He also admitted they damaged the sign at the eastern end of Dearolph Road, the complaint states.

The complaint notes Dauer said he “knew it was stupid” and that he was sorry.

When the troopers spoke to Marriner, he stated he had nothing further to add, and eventually related that he helped Dauer remove the one sign and damage the other because they were bored and thought it was funny. He also apologized and said he “did not mean to be an idiot,” according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Marriner and Dauer through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on July 23:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, with Judge Heeter presiding.


