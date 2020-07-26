Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gentleman’s Whiskey Bacon Jam

Sunday, July 26, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You can put this delicious jam on just about anything!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds thick-sliced bacon strips, finely chopped
8 shallots, finely chopped

1 large sweet onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup whiskey
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
Assorted crackers

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Discard all but 2 tablespoons drippings. Add shallots and onion to the drippings; cook over medium heat until caramelized, stirring occasionally.
-Stir in garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add seasonings. Remove from heat; stir in whiskey and maple syrup. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil and cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add vinegar and brown sugar; cook another 3 minutes, continuing to stir constantly.
-Add crumbled bacon; reduce heat to low and cook 12 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Allow jam to cool slightly. Pulse half the jam in a food processor until smooth; stir puree into remaining jam. Serve with assorted crackers.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.