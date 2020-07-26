Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gentleman’s Whiskey Bacon Jam

You can put this delicious jam on just about anything!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds thick-sliced bacon strips, finely chopped

8 shallots, finely chopped



1 large sweet onion, finely chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon paprika1/4 teaspoon kosher salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1/2 cup whiskey1/2 cup maple syrup1/4 cup balsamic vinegar1/2 cup packed brown sugarAssorted crackers

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Discard all but 2 tablespoons drippings. Add shallots and onion to the drippings; cook over medium heat until caramelized, stirring occasionally.

-Stir in garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add seasonings. Remove from heat; stir in whiskey and maple syrup. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil and cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add vinegar and brown sugar; cook another 3 minutes, continuing to stir constantly.

-Add crumbled bacon; reduce heat to low and cook 12 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Allow jam to cool slightly. Pulse half the jam in a food processor until smooth; stir puree into remaining jam. Serve with assorted crackers.

