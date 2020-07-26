COVID-19 Update: Pa. Department of Health Reports 800 New Positive Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 26, that there are 800 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 107,425. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 133 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 148 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 19 and July 25 is 156,316 with 6,384 positive cases. There were 17,542 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/26/20 – 800

7/25/20 – 1,054

7/24/20 – 1,213

7/23/20 – 962

7/22/20 – 631

7/21/20 – 1,027

7/20/20 – 711

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 151 12 163 6 Butler 544 12 556 14 Clarion 72 0 72 2 Clearfield 114 2 116 0 Crawford 118 0 118 1 Elk 39 0 39 2 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 206 12 218 6 Jefferson 49 2 51 1 McKean 26 0 26 1 Mercer 293 3 296 9 Venango 53 2 55 0 Warren 14 0 14 1

There are 7,118 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,028,776 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

More than 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

More than 37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to more than 19 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to more than 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to more than 16 percent of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,134 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,818 cases among employees, for a total of 22,952 at 829 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,939 our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

