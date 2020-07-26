Join the Explore Team: Sports Reporters Needed

Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Sunday, July 26, 2020

EYT Media Group, Inc., the parent company of CookForest.com, explore814.com, exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, D9Sports.com, and The Explore Radio Network, is accepting applications for full-time, part-time, and freelance sports reporters.

JOB TITLE: Sports Reporter

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Sports Reporter will report directly to the Editor and assist in the day-to-day management and creation of sports content across all media platforms. Main responsibilities of the Sports Reporter include, but are not limited to, creating, researching, reporting, writing and editing digital sports news and information content.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Travel as necessary to attend sporting events
– Interview various figures as part of daily sports news cycle
– Assist in management of Social Media accounts

KEY SKILLS AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

– Proven sports news reporting experience
– Attention to detail is a must
– Understand the importance of timely news
– Possess a strong understanding of the daily news cycle
– Must be computer savvy and have a strong understanding of technology
– Willingness to take on any task, regardless of the size and difficulty of the task
– Willingness to adapt to non-traditional news cycle practices

EXPERIENCE

– BA or BS in English, communications or journalism preferred
– 2+ years of sports journalism experience, digital journalism experience preferred
– WordPress Experience a plus
– Broad knowledge of various social media platforms a plus

POSITION TYPE: Full-time, Part-time, Freelance

LOCATION: Clarion, Pennsylvania

COMPENSATION: Salary based on experience. Above market salary range. We also offer a comprehensive benefits package including: medical insurance and IRA with company match.

Paid time off includes: sick leave, holidays, and personal vacation.

ABOUT EYT MEDIA GROUP, INC.

EYT Media Group, Inc., established in 2010, is a fast-growing media company based in Clarion, Pa. The company operates a network of hyperlocal news and information websites in Western Pennsylvania, including www.CookForest.com, www.explore814.com, www.exploreClarion.com, www.exploreJeffersonPA.com, www.exploreVenango.com, and recently acquired www.D9Sports.com. The network of sites attracts over 1,000,000 users per month. The company also runs the EYT Radio Network, an online radio station that broadcasts various local shows and sports programming.

NEAREST MAJOR MARKET: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

APPLICATION PROCESS: E-mail cover letter, resume, three references, and at least three writing samples to jobs@exploreyourtown.com.

EYT Media Group is also accepting applications for part-time and freelance reporters. Send resume to jobs@exploreyourtown.com.


