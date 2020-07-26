Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Kapps Celebrate 40th Anniversary
Sunday, July 26, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
Brady Kapp Sr. and Diane Kapp are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today! Photo submitted by Brady Kapp Jr.
