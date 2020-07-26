Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Larry Winger
Larry Winger served our country in the United States Army Reserves.
Name: Donald Larry Winger
Born: December 26, 1946
Died: December 7, 2018
Hometown: Clarion, Pa., and Oil City, Pa.
Branch: United States Army Reserves
Larry Winger was a member of the United States Army Reserves, working as a teletype operator.
Larry also served the community as a teacher, an EMT, and a fireman. In addition, he was active with the Boy Scouts.
Click here to view a full obituary.
