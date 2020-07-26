Police: Man Wielding Samurai Sword Breaks into Residence

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing criminal charges for reportedly breaking into two area residences, one while wielding a samurai sword.

Court documents indicate DuBois-based State Police filed the following charges against Christopher Eugene Noland, of Brockway:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3 (three counts)



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

The charges stem from a pair of incidents in Brockway, Snyder Township, Jefferson County, in early July.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:02 a.m. on July 7, PSP DuBois were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person on Grecco Road after a caller reported an unknown man in a black trench coat, jeans, and boots came out of the woods near a residence and entered the residence without the permission of the owner.

The man, who was reported to be carrying a sword, allegedly walked into the house and closed and locked the front door behind himself. The man then went into a back bedroom, opened two windows, pushed out the window screen, and jumped out before fleeing on Clay Plant Road toward Brockway.

The complaint states around 9:45 a.m., the same male was reported to have entered a residence on Clay Plant Road without permission of the homeowner. The homeowner reported an unknown male, who fit the description from the previous incident, walked into her residence through the front door and shut it behind him, then told her to call 9-1-1 because someone was trying to kill him. He then walked back the hallway into a bedroom and locked himself inside.

Police responded to the scene and found the man trying to escape the residence through a bedroom window.

The man ignored verbal commands from the troopers and was then tased and taken into custody. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. A black samurai sword was also recovered from the back yard of the residence, according to the complaint.

The man was later identified as Christopher Eugene Noland, based on his driver’s license, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, around 1:00 p.m., a known relative of Noland contacted police to report a black samurai sword was stolen from his residence between July 2 and July 7. The relative also reported that around 12:30 a.m. on July 2, he came home and found Noland in his residence, although he didn’t have permission to be there.

Noland was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 7:50 p.m. on July 10.

Charges were waived for court on Thursday, July 23, and transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Noland remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.