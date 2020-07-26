Say What?!: Elderly Laundromat Owners’ Fashion Photos Go Viral

TAICHUNG, Taiwan – The elderly owners of a laundromat in Taiwan have become unlikely social media stars thanks to an Instagram account where they model clothes that have been left behind by customers.

Chang Sho-Er, 84, and husband Wan Ji, 83, became viral celebrities in Taiwan and internationally after their grandson, Reef Chang, set up an Instagram account to show off the photos he snapped of his grandparents modeling at their business, Mansu’s Laundry Shop, in Taichung.

