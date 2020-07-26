Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offering Daily Specials, Stuffed Chicken Breasts on Sunday, Seating Limited

Sunday, July 26, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Chicken Breasts as their special on Sunday, July 26. There are also daily specials throughout the week!

Due to new restrictions seating is very limited. To-go orders are always available. Just call to order.

The daily specials are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 26 – Stuffed Chicken Breasts
  • Monday, July 27 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
  • Tuesday, July 28 – Stuffed Meatballs or Chicken Salad Croissant or Liver and Onions
  • Wednesday, July 29 – Pork and Sauerkraut, Fish Sandwich or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner
  • Thursday, July 30 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
  • Friday, July 31 – Fish, Shrimp or Ribeye
  • Saturday, August 1- Cook’s Choice

The menu is subject to change.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.

There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.

Hours for to-go and delivery are:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

korner fish

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner 123951_2

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.