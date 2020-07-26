Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offering Daily Specials, Stuffed Chicken Breasts on Sunday, Seating Limited
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Chicken Breasts as their special on Sunday, July 26. There are also daily specials throughout the week!
Due to new restrictions seating is very limited. To-go orders are always available. Just call to order.
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, July 26 – Stuffed Chicken Breasts
- Monday, July 27 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, July 28 – Stuffed Meatballs or Chicken Salad Croissant or Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, July 29 – Pork and Sauerkraut, Fish Sandwich or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner
- Thursday, July 30 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday, July 31 – Fish, Shrimp or Ribeye
- Saturday, August 1- Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Hours for to-go and delivery are:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
