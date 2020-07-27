Police: SCI Forest Inmate Punches Corrections Officer in Face

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an SCI Forest inmate who reportedly punched a corrections officer who confiscated the inmate’s keyboard.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 29-year-old Russell A. Cousar, a current inmate at SCI Forest:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in June at the SCI Forest facility.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 9, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by staff at SCI Forest regarding a staff assault that took place on June 4 around 7:00 p.m. at the SCI Forest facility in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police then spoke with a corrections officer who related he was working on the I-block on June 4 when he instructed an inmate, identified as Russell A. Cousar, to wear headphones while playing his keyboard, as he was being loud and disruptive. The corrections officer reported he gave Coursar several warnings, but Coursar did not comply, and later in the day, the officer told Coursar the keyboard was going to be confiscated.

According to the complaint, when the corrections officer told Coursar about the confiscation of the keyboard, Cousar punched the corrections officer on the left side of his face. Coursar was then restrained with the assistance of other corrections officers.

The complaint notes the corrections officer who was punched suffered a red mark to the left side of his face.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on July 21.

Court documents indicate Coursar is currently lodged at SCI Forest serving a sentence of 16 to 35 years confinement on attempted homicide and firearms charges.

