A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

