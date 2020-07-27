Area Couple Seeking Donations to Help Fund Adoption

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Marienville couple are seeking help to make their dream of becoming parents come true.

Nate and Dee (Danyel) Musser met in 2009. Nate grew up in Clarion County and graduated from Redbank Valley School District and then spent four years in the Air Force. Dee moved back and forth between Oil City and Florida and graduated from Oil City High School.

After getting married in 2012, the next step they wanted to take in their lives together did not come easily.

“After we got married and decided to try for kids, it was a lot harder than I thought it ‘should’ be,” Dee told exploreClarion.com.

Dee went to her doctor and discovered that her dream of giving birth might not be a possibility for her.

“I felt awful, I felt broken,” she noted.

Although the couple tried the foster parents route, they decided to seek other options.

“We went to a fertility specialist in Pittsburgh. He was wonderful and gave us hope…but the cost. That amount of money, we just couldn’t see spending on shots. Not if there was a baby out there that could use our love. A baby we could spend money on instead of saving up and taking out loans to pay for infertility treatments.”

Dee said they both felt very strongly that biology wasn’t the only way to create a family and continued to look into other options, but the strain of the situation was beginning to get to her.

“I still was feeling awful, but I kept it to myself. We just wanted a family, and no matter what I did, I couldn’t make that happen. I put it all on myself,” Dee said.

That all began to change on Mother’s Day 2019 when she received a “random” outpouring of love.

“I placed so much of my value as a person in my ability to have kids, I missed entirely how those around me saw me. I was told how amazing I am with my nieces and nephews and little cousins. How the job I did working for a youth placement facility mattered because I put my heart everything I do. That I was valued and loved.”

She broke down and cried that day, but it allowed her to come to terms with her situation.

“I was finally at peace.”

Nate and Dee then decided not to try for kids for a while and to just enjoy the life they worked so hard to build. They spent time together, made some healthy life changes, Dee changed jobs, and they purchased a house in Marienville.

Then one day, they received a call that would change everything.

Dee’s sister reached out to the couple because she had a friend in Nebraska who was pregnant and had decided to give the baby up for adoption for several reasons, including ongoing health issues.

“I know it’s strange, but all those things that consciously and subconsciously were holding us back were gone. I knew we could make this work. I didn’t know how, but I knew that it was still a fact that I would be a mother, and Nate would be a father.”

They made contact with the biological mother and started working on arrangements right away.

“She has also worked really hard to make sure that everything happens legally. Even though it’s a private adoption, she wanted to make sure that when he comes home with us, nothing can mess that up. That he’s home forever.”

However, arranging for a private adoption is an expensive proposition, and while the couple has enough money to comfortably afford whatever they need for a baby, as well as plenty of space and room to grow, the expenses for everything from adoption lawyers, court costs, and travel costs can add up quickly.

Those costs are what made Dee decide to reach out for help to fund their dream of finally becoming parents. She started a GoFundMe campaign online which has raised over $1,600 of their $50,000 goal so far.

“It’s something I never thought I’d do, but the importance of this chance at a family pulled so strong at us to go for it.”

While they still have a way to go to reach their goal, they are continually in contact with the biological mother and already making plans for their son. They’ve chosen the name Eli J Hawk Musser. Eli is in honor of the Eli Young Band, whose music was playing during many of the milestones in their relationship, while the J is for Dee’s father, who shares the same middle name. They added Hawk because of Eli’s Native American heritage, which they want to respect and honor.

“This child is so loved already,” Dee said.

Eli’s due date is August 7, and due to his biological mother’s health issues, doctors are planning for a c-section birth. In the meantime, Nate and Dee are continuing to raise money to make sure their son can join their family as soon as possible.

“This is important to us because family is important to us. Family is the most important thing you can invest in. This time, we’re all in.”

