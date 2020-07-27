Butler Memorial Hospital First in US to Offer Award Winning Laboratory Automation

BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – The DxA 5000 total laboratory automation solution from Beckman Coulter is now available at Butler Memorial Hospital (BMH).

“After an exhaustive search, both in the United States and Europe, we are very excited to bring this best-in-class technology to Butler Health System,” said BHS Medical Director of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Robert Patterson, MD, MPH.

“This is an important step in our continuing efforts to bring the very best medical care to the Butler community.”

The DxA 5000 delivers fast, consistent lab results and significantly improves laboratory efficiency and patient safety. It does this by reducing the number of manual steps required in sample processing, going from 32 steps down to just four.

The pre-analytical phase of testing may contribute up to 75% of erroneous test results, with 26% possibly having an adverse effect on patient care. The system helps eliminate preanalytical errors by automatically detecting patient tube parameters such as sample identification, tube type, orders pending and tube weight—all in the first three seconds. The DxA 5000 also provides faster, accurate results and can improve turnaround time up to 17 to 25%.

Presented by SelectScience®, the DxA 5000 was recently awarded the Scientists’ Choice Award® for Best New Clinical Laboratory Instrumentation of 2019.

Butler Memorial Hospital is the first hospital in the U.S. to have this top of the line technology installed at its facility to assist in providing world-class care to the community.

Beckman Coulter is a global leader in clinical diagnostics, headquartered in Brea, California. The DxA 5000 was initially launched in countries accepting the CE Mark, and received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2019.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.