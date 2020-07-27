Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hunter
Monday, July 27, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Hunter.
Hunter is a male domestic short-haired kitten.
He is house-trained, vaccinations are up-to-date, and he will be neutered.
He would be good in a home with children, dogs, and other cats.
For more information on Hunter, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
