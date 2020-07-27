CU Grad Unveils Drone That Could Clean Stadiums in Three Hours

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University graduate Nick Bruckner has had a busy couple of weeks talking to national and international media following the announcement of his company’s report of a drone that could sterilize whole stadiums in three hours.

(PHOTO: Courtesy Highmark Stadium Facebook page.)

Bruckner and co-founders Justin Melanson and Eric Lloyd are owners of the Wexford-based Aeras Fog Company that combines two existing technologies, drones and electrostatic technology. Aeras can rapidly and securely sterilize large locations, bringing hope that significant sporting occasions, performances, and big occasions could take place in the age of COVID-19.

“Nobody’s ever done that before, and we filed a patent for our electrostatic drone,” Bruckner told exploreClarion.com. “A patent would allow us to be the only individuals in the world to employ electrostatic technology in a drone. I do not know when we’ll hear about the patent. Still, when the patent is approved, we will be the only company with the ability to deploy electrostatic technology via drone.”

Bruckner, a 2010 graduate of Clarion with a bachelor’s in Business Administration and a master’s in Communication, talked about some of the enthusiastic media reactions to the news.

“We were on Fox News, ABC picked it up, CBS News, Jimmy Fallon, and all over. Everybody’s been receptive, and we have fielded calls, both domestic and international, from sports teams and organizations with connections to other countries. The technology itself has a lot of life right now, and we’re very excited about the potential to get people back to normalcy.”

He also explained the technological approach.

“Drone technology has been around for a long time, and agricultural drones have been around for a long time. The difference is that with us introducing the electrostatic technology into a drone system, it’s a lot more useful for disinfecting and sanitation. The electrostatic technology in our system charges the particles that are deployed from the drone in the neighborhood of 80,000 volts.

“What that does, it means the particles that are being deployed are now coming out at 75 times the value of gravity, essentially defying gravity and particles are looking to ground to any surface. The science behind electrostatic technology is that it encompasses the grounded areas and continues to grow on those areas. The technology would essentially cover around railings, around and underneath seats, handrails, and things of that nature.”

The liquid that comes out and can be changed with nozzles to make the particles denser or thinner, depending on the environment the company is sanitizing.

“We are not the solution provider in terms of what we are spraying, but we are the deployment device. During our brainstorming about how we get people back to watching live sporting events, outdoor concerts were our goals and led to the start of the Aeras Fog Company.”

The company has tested the new product through multiple demos.

“The demos have been successful. We’ve only sprayed water, and we will only spray electrostatic water out of the drones because it was before going to market. We didn’t want to be liable for any chemicals, and there are certain regulations approved by the FAA. We are working very closely with the FAA in Pittsburgh; we are very close to being able to put out solutions as needed at a commercial level.”

Some of the demos took place in Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

While Brucker’s two partners concentrate more on the technical side of the projects, he deals with the marketing and advertising side.

Bruckner said he has always been very entrepreneurial.

“Ever since when I was a kid, I’ve always been entrepreneurial. I was always the person in the neighborhood who would organize kids and shovel driveways or mow lawns. I’ve always been like that, and it’s only grown over the last seven years.

“Even as a student at Clarion University, I saw that Eagle Golf Pro Shop on Main Street was going out of business. I talked to the owner, purchased all of the inventory, pieced it out, and sold it directly to consumers, even back then. Clarion prepared me for these types of experiences.”

