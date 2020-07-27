Pa. Dept. of Health: 839 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 27, that there are 839 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 108,264 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 180 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 166 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 20 and July 26 is 159, 495 with 6,398 positive cases. There were 17,738 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 704 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 93 on ventilators and five on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,122 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of four new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,042,424 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 27, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/27/20 – 839

7/26/20 – 800

7/25/20 – 1,054

7/24/20 – 1,213

7/23/20 – 962

7/22/20 – 631

7/21/20 – 1,027

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 163 3 166 6 Butler 556 6 562 14 Clarion 72 0 72 2 Clearfield 116 0 116 0 Crawford 118 0 118 1 Elk 39 0 39 2 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 218 5 223 6 Jefferson 51 0 51 1 McKean 26 0 26 1 Mercer 296 4 300 9 Venango 55 0 55 0 Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date