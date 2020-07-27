Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 839 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Monday, July 27, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 27, that there are 839 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 108,264 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 180 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 166 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 20 and July 26 is 159, 495 with 6,398 positive cases. There were 17,738 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 704 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 93 on ventilators and five on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,122 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of four new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,042,424 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 27, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/27/20 – 839
7/26/20 – 800
7/25/20 – 1,054
7/24/20 – 1,213
7/23/20 – 962
7/22/20 – 631
7/21/20 – 1,027

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 163 3 166 6
Butler 556 6 562 14
Clarion 72 0 72 2
Clearfield 116 0 116 0
Crawford 118 0 118 1
Elk 39 0 39 2
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 218 5 223 6
Jefferson 51 0 51 1
McKean 26 0 26 1
Mercer 296 4 300 9
Venango 55 0 55 0
Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 442 7548
Allegheny 7474 101615
Armstrong 166 3488
Beaver 1127 10552
Bedford 123 2464
Berks 5044 27494
Blair 176 9187
Bradford 75 4780
Bucks 6718 53373
Butler 562 11037
Cambria 221 13554
Cameron 5 322
Carbon 352 6077
Centre 357 7877
Chester 4660 41841
Clarion 72 1677
Clearfield 116 3560
Clinton 110 2257
Columbia 452 4554
Crawford 118 4575
Cumberland 1142 16616
Dauphin 2559 24824
Delaware 8371 55220
Elk 39 1678
Erie 865 16287
Fayette 314 8048
Forest 7 441
Franklin 1201 11636
Fulton 21 714
Greene 99 2481
Huntingdon 286 2752
Indiana 223 5184
Jefferson 51 1883
Juniata 125 1258
Lackawanna 1860 17037
Lancaster 5328 44224
Lawrence 291 4483
Lebanon 1548 11714
Lehigh 4703 35578
Luzerne 3156 27818
Lycoming 299 7261
McKean 26 2894
Mercer 300 6749
Mifflin 91 3897
Monroe 1557 14627
Montgomery 9555 83087
Montour 91 5754
Northampton 3758 33239
Northumberland 381 5766
Perry 108 2385
Philadelphia 25121 154699
Pike 523 4012
Potter 20 709
Schuylkill 849 11243
Snyder 87 1341
Somerset 112 5503
Sullivan 10 265
Susquehanna 204 2580
Tioga 34 1877
Union 124 5038
Venango 55 2526
Warren 14 1355
Washington 681 13922
Wayne 154 3558
Westmoreland 1313 27503
Wyoming 56 1627
York 2182 31299

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,157 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,837 cases among employees, for a total of 22,994 at 831 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,974 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


