Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday afternoon on State Route 66.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:51 p.m. on July 26, on State Route 66, just north of State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 59-year-old Penny L. Gretsinger, of Streetsboro, Ohio, and 19-year-old Angel H. Snyder, of Osterburg, Pa., were involved in the collision.

According to police, a 2016 Toyota Camry, operated by Gretsinger, was traveling north on Route 66, near the intersection with State Route 36, when a 2011 GM Envoy, operated by Snyder entered onto the roadway from the opposing lane after exiting the Sawmill Restaurant parking lot. Gretsinger’s vehicle then struck the side of Snyder’s vehicle in the northbound lane.

Penny Gretsinger suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Snyder and Gretsinger’s passenger, 59-year-old Kenneth M. Gretsinger, of Streetsboro, Ohio, were not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Snyder was cited for a traffic violation.

