State Police Calls: Theft, Retail Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Barnett Township

State police say sometime between noon and 8:00 p.m. on July 26, a theft occurred at a location on Belltown Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown individual(s) removed three items from a known 52-year-old Clarington man’s bookbag.

Retail Theft in Farmington Township

Around 11:02 a.m. on July 26, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the Leeper Flea Market on State Route 66 and State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a report of a retail theft.

Police say upon investigation, it was found that 49-year-old Malissa Boardman, of Clarion, had taken a leather jacket from a local vendor.

According to police, the jacket was later recovered, and charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

The victim is a 53-year-old Parker woman.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.