State Police Investigating Statutory Assault in Tionesta Township

Monday, July 27, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceTIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a statutory sexual assault in Tionesta Township.

Around 8:01 p.m. on July 24, Marienville-based State Police responded to the area of the Tionesta Dam in Tionesta Township, Forest County, for a report of a possible statutory sexual assault.

Police say a 2014 GM Terrain was involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.


