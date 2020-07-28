Scaled-Down Clarion County Fair Kicks Off July 29; Tractor Pulls, Demo Derby Set for Weekend

HAWTHORN, Pa. (EYT) – The scaled-down Clarion County Fair kicks off on Wednesday, July 29, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park near New Bethlehem.

This year’s fair is a shortened event, running only from Wednesday, July 29, through Saturday, August 1, and it does not include the traditional carnival.

Daily admission is $5.00 per person. Children under two are admitted free. The price includes parking, admission, and grandstand seating.

Food Concessions, Commercial Exhibits, Livestock Exhibits, and Home & Garden Exhibits are open daily.

This year’s midway features knife toss, gold fish, balloon darts, and fishing games with others to be announced.

The gates open at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Schedule of Events

Wednesday:

– Pig Show – 8:00 a.m.*

– Lamb Show – 11:00 a.m.*

– Rabbit Show – 12:00 p.m.*

– Goat Show – 12:30 p.m.*

– Beef Show – 4:00 p.m.*

– Home & Family Living Exhibits at the Skating Rink – 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m

– Commercial Exhibit Building – 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– Community Games & Local Stage Entertainment – 3:00 p.m. to Close

– Baked Goods Auction at the Skating Rink – 5:00 p.m.

– Lions Club BINGO – 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

– REMINISCE (Motown & Oldies Dance Band) – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday:

– Horse Performance Show – 8:00 a.m.*

– Dairy Show – 11:00 a.m.*

– Lead Line Contest at Barn 4 – 3:00 p.m.

– Home & Family Living Exhibits at Skating Rink – 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m

– Commercial Exhibit Building – 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– Community Games & Local Stage Entertainment – 3:00 p.m. to Close

– Master Showmanship Contest at the Horse Rink – 4:00 p.m.*

– Lions Club BINGO – 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

– DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY, Compact Class – 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

– Antique Tractor Show – 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– Home & Family Living Exhibits at the Skating Rink – 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– Commercial Exhibit Building – 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– Community Games & Local Stage Entertainment – 3:00 p.m. to Close

– Lions Club BINGO – 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

– ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL – 6:00 p.m.

– TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL – 7:00 p.m.

– LIVESTOCK SALE – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday:

– Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at Barn 1 – 11:00 a.m.

– Home & Family Living Exhibits at the Skating Rink – 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

– Commercial Exhibit Building – 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– Lions Club BINGO – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– Community Games & Local Stage Entertainment – 3:00 p.m. to Close

– Lions Club BINGO – 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

– Home & Family Living Entry Pickup at Skating Rink – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

– DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY, Trucks, Mini-Vans & Full Size Cars – 6:00 p.m.

*Animal show times subject to change at the discretion of the Clarion County Fair.

Redbank Valley Municipal Park is located 1 1/2 miles north of New Bethlehem, just off Route 28.

For more information, go to ClarionCountyFair.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.