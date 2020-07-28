A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.