Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Brookville Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Route 322

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulUNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on US 322 late Saturday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:46 a.m on July 25, on US 322 just east of McGill Road in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 46-year-old Joseph L. Rittenhouse, of Brookville, was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson, traveling east on US 322, when he was unable to avoid a deer that entered the roadway from the northern shoulder.

Rittenhouse suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle sustained disabling damage and was towed by Leadbetter Towing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.