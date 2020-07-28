Brookville Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Route 322

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on US 322 late Saturday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:46 a.m on July 25, on US 322 just east of McGill Road in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 46-year-old Joseph L. Rittenhouse, of Brookville, was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson, traveling east on US 322, when he was unable to avoid a deer that entered the roadway from the northern shoulder.

Rittenhouse suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle sustained disabling damage and was towed by Leadbetter Towing.

