Carol A. Martin, 79, passed away on July 25, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born February 28, 1941 in Cooperstown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence “Ike” and Iva M. (Overmoyer) Deeter. She was a 1959 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

On June 3, 1960, Carol married the love of her life, Donald Martin, with whom she shared 60 blessed years with; he survives her.

For over 30 years, Carol worked for the Valley Grove School District as a Custodian.

Never wasting a moment of her life, Carol had many hobbies to keep herself busy. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, was a talented seamstress, loved cooking and baking, and spending time in the great outdoors camping. She also loved to watch the hummingbirds flutter around and liked angels.

Her most cherished joy and memories in life will always be of her family she loved so much and the times they spent together.

In addition to her loving husband, Carol will be forever remembered by her son, Terry W. Martin of Oil City; her two daughters, Sue Shirey, and Cindy Baker and her husband, Rob, both of Cochranton; and by her three grandchildren, Jason Shirey of Oil City, and Brad and Emily Baker, both of Cochranton.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Paul E. Deeter; and her great-niece, Asia Incorvia.

As per the family’s request, funeral services will be private.

A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Carol will be laid to rest at Cooperstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Carol’s honor to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 and/or to the Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, 152 S Main Street, Cooperstown, PA 16317.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

